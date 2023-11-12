Suspect in Lubbock, Amarillo robberies facing federal charges

A 55-year-old man faces federal robbery charges in connection with three armed robberies in Lubbock and Amarillo during which he allegedly either dressed as a security guard or claimed to be a city worker.

Tommie Thompson, 55, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his Oct. 12 arrest, faces two counts of affecting commerce by robbery and a count of aggravated credit union robbery.

He is accused of robbing the Ashmore Inn in Lubbock on Sept. 10, the Access Community Credit Union in Amarillo on Sept. 29 and a Family Dollar store in Lubbock on Oct. 11.

He was initially arrested in connection the Family Dollar store robbery in the 1500 block of 82nd Street.

According to a Lubbock police report, employees told police that a man who claimed to be with Lubbock Health and Safety, asked to speak with the manager, and provided her with laminated papers.

The manager said the person asked to speak somewhere else and she led him to the west side of the store, near the office.

However, the person brandished a black pistol from the front of his waistband, cocked it, held it against the right side of her ribs and told her, "This is how it's gonna be."

The manager told police there were children in the store and the robber told her that she wouldn't want their "blood on your building."

She said the robber asked for money from the safe, but she told him no one there could access it. Instead, she offered money from the store's cash registers, which he accepted, the report states.

She said the robber told her to wait until the children left before handing him the money from the registers and the robber left on foot.

Thomas is also charged with two robberies in September at a Lubbock hotel and an Amarillo Credit Union during which a man dressed as a security officer threatened employees with a firearm while demanding money.

However, it is unclear how Thomas was identified as the robber in those cases.

The first robbery was reported Sept. 10 at the Ashmore Inn in the 400 block of South Loop 289.

Lubbock police investigators said a man who dressed as a security guard brandished a pistol and demanded money from a front desk employee on Sept. 10 at the Ashmore Inn.

A man wearing a gray/blue shirt, dark pants, a dark hat, a medical-style face mask and a wig with blonde hair entered the hotel from the front lobby and pointed a pistol at an employee at the front desk and demanded money.

About two weeks later on Sept. 29, Amarillo police responded to a report of a robbery at the Access Community Credit Union in the 6400 block of Bell Street.

A robber, who wore the same clothes as the Ashmore Inn robber, brandished a firearm at a teller and instructed her to give him money.

The Amarillo Police Department is seeking information on this suspect in a reported robbery Friday morning at the Access Credit Union at 6401 Bell. Police said he was armed with a handgun, handed a note to the teller, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Amarillo police obtained video from the bank's security camera and learned the robber drove away in a white Toyota passenger car.

Detectives there found the weapon used in the robbery near the intersection of Farmer's Avenue and Star Lane. The pistol appeared to be a replica, according to court records.

A Lubbock County Grand jury on Oct. 31 also returned an indictment on Thomas charging him with robbery for the Family Dollar store robbery.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Suspect in Lubbock, Amarillo robberies facing federal charges