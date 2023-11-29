Suspect in Lubbock kidnapping investigation arrested

Lubbock Police Department

Lubbock police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man wanted earlier this month in connection with an alleged abduction at a southeast Lubbock motel.

Joe Ruben Lopez was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of kidnapping.

Lopez was wanted by Lubbock police in connection with a Nov. 10 kidnapping investigation at the Carriage House Inn in the 900 block of East Slaton Highway.

Police officials said Lopez was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 50th Street.

Later that day, a Lubbock County grand jury returned an indictment charging him with kidnapping - a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

Lopez's charge stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began as a check subject call when a reporting party told police Lopez dragged his girlfriend to his car, according to a Lubbock police report.

Video from the motel's security camera's showed a person later identified as Lopez arriving at the business and heading for the room where his girlfriend was staying, the report states.

Lopez could reportedly be seen kicking the door of the motel room. Lopez's girlfriend opens the door and he quickly enters the room, throws her to the ground then grabs her, takes her to his vehicle and drives away with her.

A witness who was in the room at the time told police Lopez's girlfriend refused multiple times to leave with him.

Officers learned that Lopez usually stays at the Hub City Inn and his girlfriend stays at the Motel 6.

Officers found what they believed was Lopez's vehicle at Motel 6 on the east side of the business. However, the vehicle quickly drove through the parking lot over a curb and fled through a neighborhood, the report states.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle and police officials sent out a news release asking for public help to find Lopez and the woman.

The woman was found safe the next day at the Carriage House Inn, police officials said. However, police were still searching for Lopez.

