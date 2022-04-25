Suspect lured man to Tampa basketball court, then shot him to death, deputies say

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s detectives say they have arrested a Georgia man who lured another man to a basketball court last year and shot the man to death.

Jumari’ Cyrion Womack, 21, was arrested Friday in DeKalb County in Georgia on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Monday.

The killing occurred on the night of Nov. 2. Hillsborough deputies were summoned to Brandon Regional Hospital at about 8:45 p.m. that day in response to a shooting victim arriving at the facility.

Deputies learned that between about 7:40 and 7:50 that evening, the victim was playing basketball at Winston Park, 7605 Destin Drive. At some point, he was shot in the upper body. A witness drove him to the hospital, deputies said.

The victim, who is not named in the news release, died on Nov. 20. Detectives developed Womack as a suspect and determined that he had “lured the victim to the basketball court with the intent of killing him,” the news release states.

“Detectives determined that Womack secured a date and time to meet the victim, shot him, then fled back to Georgia after the shooting,” the release states.

No information was released about why Womack allegedly wanted to kill the man.

Womack was being held in Georgia on Monday awaiting extradition to Hillsborough County.

“Detectives worked many months to build leads that ultimately led them to their suspect,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “Their continued efforts took a dangerous individual off of the streets who had no regard for human life. I hope the arrest brings some closure to the victim’s family who has had to mourn the loss of their loved one gone much too soon.”