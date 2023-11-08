Suspect in Macon woman’s disappearance accused of choking, shooting at her in the past

The man deputies named as a suspect in a Macon woman’s disappearance Tuesday was accused of shooting at her and her children and choking her in recent months, according to warrants from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Reginald Bernard Harris, 19, Tuesday and charged him with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and family violence, according to the Bibb County jail’s website.

Harris is a suspect in the disappearance of Gabriella Dixon, 18, a Macon woman who family members said went missing Oct. 31, according to a sheriff’s office report. The report said family could not get in touch with Dixon and that her and Harris’ two-year-old child said “Momma was in blood,” the night she went missing.

The warrants for Harris’ arrest accused him of holding Dixon at gunpoint in their apartment on New Street, choking her and shooting at her car, among other offenses.

A history of assault charges

Harris allegedly assaulted Dixon on multiple occasions in September. The first encounter between the two happened the night of Sept. 3 when Harris used a car to follow Dixon, their children and another man in their car and shot at them, the warrant read.

Harris confronted Dixon after the shooting at Dixon’s mother’s house and claimed Dixon was disrespecting him by having his children around another man. Dixon also showed deputies a text from Harris that read “Don’t be surprised when I knock on the door,” according to the warrant.

A second assault happened Sept. 23, warrants show, when Harris allegedly choked Dixon and held her at gunpoint in their apartment. Harris said he would kill Dixon if she left him, the warrant read.

Deputies saw bruises on Dixon’s neck, and told her how to get a restraining order against Harris, according to the warrant. It was unclear whether Dixon ever filed for a restraining order.

No charges directly linked to Dixon’s disappearance at the end of October were made against Harris. He was held without bond at the Bibb County jail after his arrest for charges linked to the September incidents.