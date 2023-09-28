Suspect in Maga hat arrested after protester shot during demo against statue of conquistador in New Mexico

A man earlier pictured wearing a Maga hat has been arrested in New Mexico for shooting a protester during a demonstration against a controversial statue of a Spanish conquistador.

Rio Arriba County sheriff’s officials said Ryan Martinez, 23, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, which took place outside county offices in the city of Española, according to the Associated Press.

Pictures showed a man brandishing a firearm. The same man was earlier wearing a red hat bearing the words “Make America Great Again”.

The wounded man was reportedly shot in the upper torso and taken to a nearby hospital, though no further details were made immediately available by officials.

Authorities added that a motive for the shooting was unclear.

According to local outlets, the incident occurred after protesters had gathered and lingered after the installation of a monument depicting Juan de Oñate was cancelled.

Footage online showed a struggle between protesters and the man wearing the Maga hat, who then fell over a barricade, produced a gun and fired, causing those gathered to scatter.

More folllows ...