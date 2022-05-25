Suspect in mail thefts asks for release

May 24—SALEM — A man charged with "fishing" letters and a package out of a North Salem mailbox last month is asking to be let out of custody.

Among the reasons the lawyer for Wensly Plaisir cited: He does not believe the shoelace and glue trap Plaisir allegedly used to pull the items out of the box on April 5 amounts to a "burglarious tool" as envisioned under the law against breaking into a depository.

"It needs to be designed for cutting, forcing or breaking into a depository," lawyer William Barabino suggested to Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman on Monday.

Plaisir, 22, of 50 Palmer St. Apt. 13, Salem, is also facing four counts of larceny, five counts of receiving a stolen credit card, and driving after license suspension, as a result of the incident — one of multiple similar crimes around Salem this spring.

His bail in the case was set at $2,500, but Chapman had also revoked Plaisir's release in a Dorchester gun case for 90 days, meaning that even if he came up with the bail money, he'd remain in custody.

Bararbino said Plaisir's family is prepared to post that bail now.

He suggested the judge reconsider the revocation, telling him that his client's mother works two 40-hour a week jobs and needs help caring for her younger children — making Plaisir a caregiver as envisioned by the 2018 criminal justice reform law.

He also said his client was a "very pleasant, approachable young man," who did not resort to violence when he decided to commit a crime. Barabino suggested that it shows Plaisir "still has that moral compass."

"He's decent, he's polite, he's respectful," Barabino told the judge.

Chapman, however, said he was troubled by the idea that Plaisir was on release on gun charges when he was found and charged in the new case.

Prosecutor Gabrielle Foote Clark pointed out that Plaisir was in possession of checks and credit cards of victims and that the crime took "tremendous forethought and planning."

Story continues

It's also on video, she reminded the judge — a neighbor's surveillance cameras near the intersection of School and Tremont streets caught him in the act.

Chapman said he wants to know more about the Dorchester gun case before considering Barabino's request, but said even if he agrees to lift the 90-day revocation, Plaisir would still be required to wear a GPS and live in his mother's home on house arrest.

A further hearing is scheduled for June 15.

Barabino said he is also seeking to suppress the surveillance video as evidence in the case.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis