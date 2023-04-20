Suspect in Maili mass shooting appears in court

Apr. 20—A 23-year-old man charged in connection with the deadly shooting at a cockfight in Maili made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Jacob Borge appeared before Judge Kristine Yoo via video conference from the courthouse cellblock on charges of one count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 34-year-old Gary Rabellizsa-Manner.

Borge also was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting at Rabellizsa-Manner and three other men wounded in the incident, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, five counts of carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and one count of place to keep a pistol or revolver, according to court documents.

His aggregate bail is set at $2 million.

A petition was filed against 16-year-old Shaedan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii, for the same charges in the case. He is currently being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Borge and McEnroe-Keaulii turned themselves in to police at the main station Tuesday night.

Police said a fight broke out among a group of males at the end of a cockfight in Maili early Saturday. Shots were fired and five people who were nearby were struck.

When officers arrived at the scene, police saw people take two critically injured individuals in their personal vehicles to a nearby hospital.

Rabellizsa-Manner and 59-year-old Cathy Rabellizsa were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said three men, ages, 38, 40 and 57, were also admitted at the hospital for gunshot wounds stemming from the same shooting. They were treated and released from the hospital.

The shooting suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said Borge, of Waianae, and a 16-year-old boy used firearms resulting in the deaths of two people and substantial injuries to three men.

Sources identified McEnroe-Keaulii, also of Waianae as the other alleged shooter.

Rabellizsa-Manner, a sheet metal fabricator, was a husband and father to six children.

In a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses, Rabellizsa's wife said her husband was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he intervened between two groups of men involved in an altercation. "As a result of trying to keep the peace, my husband was fatally shot multiple times," Kat Rabellizsa said on the page.

She described her husband as a kind-hearted, loyal and generous man. "He was incredibly humble and grateful for all the blessings he received throughout his life," Rabellizsa's wife said.

Cathy Rabellizsa was described as loving, caring and friendly. In a separate GoFundMe page set up by her daughter, Keri Rabellizsa said her mother had a heart of gold and put others before herself.