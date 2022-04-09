Suspect makes first court appearance after alleged stabbing, fatal shooting in North County

A 42-year-old Creston man suspected in a fatal shooting in Santa Margarita and separate stabbing incident in Paso Robles on Wednesday made his first appearance in court Friday.

In a Zoom hearing, Cruz Christopher Gomez Jr. chose not to enter a plea to charges of murder, causing great bodily injury by discharging a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.

Gomez said he plans to hire a private attorney, and the arraignment was continued to Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Creston is accused of murder in the shooting death of Jack Dean Everhart, 42, of Creston, on Wednesday, which was reported to Sheriff’s Office officials at about 7:30 a.m.

Gomez is also suspected of stabbing a female victim multiple times later the same day, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The assault with a deadly weapon charge was filed in connection with the alleged stabbing incident.

Gomez was arrested Wednesday afternoon on St. Anne Drive in Paso Robles.

Steven Rice, a managing attorney with San Luis Obispo Defenders, was appointed Friday to appear on Gomez’s behalf.

Rice told Judge Barry LaBarbera that Gomez’s sister was meeting with private defense attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu about taking on the case. Funke-Bilu requested that the arraignment be continued to Monday as details are worked out, Rice said.

LaBarbera set Gomez’s bail at $1.25 million pending further discussion on Monday.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa Muscari requested the judge set the bail at that amount based on seriousness of the charges and the two separate victims.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies respond to a deadly shooting on Goldie Lane in Creston on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Cruz Gomez is suspected of killing a man there and then stabbing a woman later in the day in Paso Robles.

Authorities have not revealed any details about why the alleged murder and stabbing occurred.

Court records show Gomez had several arrests and criminal charges that included narcotics and controlled substance cases.

Everhart also had multiple narcotics charges, including no contest pleas to misdemeanor possession in 2016 and selling a tear gas weapon in 2018.

A GoFundMe page was set up Thursday by Everhart’s sister, Kandie Beard, to help with his “final expenses.”

“We are devastated,” the post noted. “None of us ever expect for a 42-year-old’s life to be taken, especially in this way. We thank you all in advance for your help. Please pray for my family as we try and wrap our head around this senseless tragedy.”