Suspect makes off with thousands of dollars in armed robbery at Henry County gas station, police say
Police are searching for the person accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a gas station.
It happened on Monday, July 10, around 11 p.m., at the Shell gas station on East Lake Parkway in McDonough.
Henry County police said the suspect got away with $4,000 and left in a Honda Fit with the tag bent upwards.
Anyone with information or know the suspect’s identity or whereabouts are asked to contact Det. T. Mears at 770-288-8211 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
