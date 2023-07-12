Suspect makes off with thousands of dollars in armed robbery at Henry County gas station, police say

Police are searching for the person accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a gas station.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened on Monday, July 10, around 11 p.m., at the Shell gas station on East Lake Parkway in McDonough.

Henry County police said the suspect got away with $4,000 and left in a Honda Fit with the tag bent upwards.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information or know the suspect’s identity or whereabouts are asked to contact Det. T. Mears at 770-288-8211 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: