Suspect with ‘man bun’ caught urinating on church door, Midlands sheriff says

A search is underway for a man who urinated on the door of a Midlands church, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 9 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they responded to a call about the vandalism incident at the Santee Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. That’s near the intersection of U.S. 15 and U.S. 301, less than 2 miles from Exit 97 on Interstate 95.

Surveillance footage shows a white Volkswagen, possibly a Jetta, drive onto the front grass and up to the front doors under a covered structure while blaring music.

A man wearing a dark T-shirt and blue jeans with his hair tied up in a “man bun” got out of the car and placed various materials around the front door, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

After urinating on the front doors he got back into the car, the sheriff’s office said. Surveillance footage then shows the car driving through a chain gate and tearing two poles from the ground.

“This is the utmost display of disrespect in this one single act,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in the release. “It’s incomprehensible at times how much animosity some people have toward entities that only show love and compassion.”

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.