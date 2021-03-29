Suspect in Manchester armed robbery was wearing UPS uniform: police

Mar. 29—MANCHESTER — Police are investigating an armed robbery Sunday night at an auto parts store on Broad Street by a person wearing a UPS uniform.

According to police, officers were called to the AutoZone store at 410 Broad St. around 8 p.m. for a reported robbery. An employee reported that the suspect was wearing a UPS uniform and was armed with a handgun, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 160 pounds, police said.

The suspect took cash from the store, then fled in gray Volkswagen sedan, police said.

The employee wasn't injured.

Police said detectives are investigating the robbery, and anyone with information about what happened should contact them at 860-645-5500.

