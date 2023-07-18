Suspect in Manhattan Pier 84 stabbing murder randomly chose victim Hugo Morales, says NYPD

Bad luck and his assailant’s bad temper cost the life of New Jersey resident Hugo Morales, who was fatally stabbed in one of Manhattan’s tourist hot spots, police said Tuesday.

Morales, 35, of West New York, N.J., was killed by a man who had just seen images on social media of his girlfriend dancing with another man, said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig.

After viewing the images of his girlfriend hoofing it with someone else, the suspect — who was arrested Monday night in Chicago — vowed to stab the next man he saw, Essig said.

It was Morales’ bad luck that he happened to be on Pier 84 between the Circle Line terminal and the USS Intrepid when the suspect expressed his anger with brute force, Essig said.

The attacker was in custody, but his name had not been released as of Tuesday evening.

After the attack just before 6 a.m. on July 13, Morales was rushed to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Soon after the attack, police put out photos and videos of the suspected attacker, who they described as a light-skinned man with a Caesar-style haircut and wearing a white shirt, light shorts and white sneakers, police said.

He was carrying a cross-body bag and a black backpack.

Cops also released photos of three men and a woman they say were with the suspect at the time of the arrest. Police couldn’t say if the others were involved, but said that they were still being sought.

Police said that video of the attack showed there was no argument between the two men leading up to the stabbing.

A previous theory that the victim and his assailant were drinking together in the wee hours of the morning, has now been dismissed by investigators, Essig said.

Cops tracked down the suspect in Chicago after they got a tip that he had fled to Hudson, N.Y., a community on the west side of the Hudson River about 120 miles north of New York City.

From there, police said, the suspect bought a bus ticket to Chicago.