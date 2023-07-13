Suspect in March homicide at Citrus Heights apartment is arrested in Roseville, police say

Police arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of shooting a Citrus Heights man to death in his apartment earlier this year.

The Citrus Heights Police Department began investigating the homicide after they found Jason Tanom Simmons, 30, shot in the head inside his apartment in the 7800 block of Sayonara Drive in Citrus Heights on March 20.

After analyzing evidence and interviewing witnesses, police identified Joshua Zell Brisbane of Roseville as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Brisbane was arrested in Roseville with the help of the Roseville Police Department SWAT team and Sacramento County Probation officers.

“Brisbane was safely taken into custody without incident and booked into the Sacramento County jail on homicide charges,” the Citrus Heights Police Department said.

Brisbane is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information relating to the crime is asked to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department crime tip tine at 916-727-5524.