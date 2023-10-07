Suspect in Mars Hill attempted murder/carjacking of mail vehicle federally indicted

MARS HILL - The man accused of shooting a postal worker in the head and carjacking her mail vehicle in Mars Hill was indicted Oct. 4, the Department of Justice announced.

In an Oct. 4 news release from Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, the Department of Justice announced Jaden Garay, 24, of Weaverville, has been indicted in the attempted murder of Teresa Ramsay.

Tommy D. Coke, Inspector In Charge of the Atlanta Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which oversees Charlotte, joined King in the announcement, according to the release.

"A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Garay to appear in federal court in Asheville on the federal charges," the release said.

In addition the attempted murder, Garay is charged with carjacking and assault on a mail carrier, each offense carries a statutory maximum prison term of 25 years. Garay also faces a charge of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, which carries a minimum penalty of 10 years, the release said.

Garay was captured early Sept. 6 in Morganton after a manhunt went on through the night.

Burke County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Banks Hinceman confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

According to the post, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Burke County Communications advised the Burke County Sheriff's Office of a high-speed chase that was occurring in McDowell County and was about to enter Burke County on Interstate 40.

According to the post, law enforcement set up a containment perimeter along the wooded area, I-40, Enola Road, Walker Road, Pete Brittian Road, and the property of J. Iverson Riddle Center, a state-operated developmental center for the western region of the state.

Mars Theatre Brewing Company was scheduled to hold an Oct. 5 fundraiser to benefit Ramsay.

More: Update: Mars Hill carjacking suspect charged with attempted murder, Sheriff's Office says

More: $18K raised for Mars Hill postal worker shot in carjacking; suspect gets new court date

As of Oct. 5, a GoFundMe account started by Ramsay's daughter, Scarlet, had raised more than $27,300 in support of Ramsay's medical bills and recovery.

On Sept. 28, Scarlet Ramsay announced on the page her mother was to be released from CarePartners rehabilitation hospital in Asheville on Sept. 29.

"We are all so excited that she has been making such a quick recovery and will be able to continue recovering in the comfort of her own home!" Ramsay said in the GoFundMe update Sept. 28. "We are so appreciative of all the love that has been coming our way! Thank you all so so much!"

The GoFund Me is available here.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Suspect in Mars Hill attempted murder/carjacking federally indicted