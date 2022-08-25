Suspect in Massachusetts triple murder-suicide accused brother-in-law of domestic violence minutes earlier

A Massachusetts woman accused of killing her father, brother-in-law and father-in-law, then herself, accused the younger man of abusing her sister and the older men of covering it up just before the rampage began.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police but has been named as 31-year-old Khosay Sharifi by local media, allegedly killed the three men, identified only as 66, 56 and 34 years old, at two different locations, then died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Lynn grocery store parking lot Tuesday.

Police have not yet publicly acknowledged a motive, but just minutes before the shootings, Sharifi leveled allegations of domestic violence against her brother-in-law in a Facebook post, WCVB reported Wednesday.

The brother-in-law had been abusing her sister for 14 years and both sets of parents not only knew, but did nothing to stop it, she reportedly wrote.

“He has chocked her (sic), slapped, kicked, swore at her & the most recent a year and a half ago has punched her in her face,” reads the post, which is still live as of Thursday morning.

“My parents & his parents knew all these years but have not really done much but say ‘work it out’ ‘what will people say if you separate’ or even victim blaming. I’m trying to say all this as nice as I can so my post doesn’t get deleted. There’s no excuse for what he did. He kept doing it because no one did anything about it. How long did he think he would get away with it? They don’t realize that abuse can affect someone not just physically but also mentally. No form of abuse is ok.”

Specifically written to her sister, Sharifi reportedly urged her to teach her own daughters that they deserve better.

A GoFundMe set up to help with funeral costs and “financially support two young children” alluded to “mental health” struggles as well.

“Abuse of all types takes a significant toll on individuals affected, and leads to damage and loss in many ways,” reads the fundraising page.

“Our family was a victim of this scenario, and now two young children are fatherless. We are absolutely traumatized, heartbroken and lost.”