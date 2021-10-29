Suspect in Matoaka kidnapping case jailed, awaits prelim hearing

Oct. 29—PRINCETON — A suspect in a December 2020 hostage situation in Matoaka is now in the regional jail system awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Rex Allen Hurt, 39, of Charleston was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being recognized at a Princeton residence by Sgt. C.C. Butler of the Princeton Police Department, Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said Thursday. Hurt was booked Tuesday at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

Hurt has been charged with kidnapping and assault during commission of or attempt to commit a felony, according to court records.

Hurt was shot and wounded Dec. 31, 2020 after Mercer County deputies were dispatched to 101 First Street in Matoaka to check a reported burglary, Sommers said in his criminal complaint. Deputies were told that Hurt had forcibly entered the home of Kaytie Thomas and Luke Hines where five children were also present.

The deputies found Hurt barricaded in an upstairs bedroom with Hines and three children ranging in age from 2 to 7 years old, Sommers said. Thomas told the deputies that Hurt was armed with a fixed-blade knife and that he had threatened them before the 911 call.

"Deputies negotiated with the accused for over 30 minutes, during which time the accused acknowledged the presence of law enforcement and that he was holding Luke Hines and the three children in the room because he didn't want to be shot," Sommers said. "The accused also barricaded the door with a dresser."

Sommers said Hurt agreed to release the hostages, but as they were trying to leave the bedroom he grabbed the 2-year-old child from Hines' grasp and placed the knife against the toddler's throat.

The children began screaming, Sommers said, and Hines grabbed the 2-year-old girl from Hurt and pushed him away from the children.

"Deputies heard the screaming and what sounded like an altercation from inside the room and forced entry, pushing the dresser away from the door," Sommers said. "As deputies entered the room, the hostages were in the corner to the right of the door and the accused was observed advancing toward the deputies and hostages."

Sommers said a deputy then shot Hurt in the abdomen to stop his "aggressive actions."

"The accused fell to the floor and was secured," Sommers said.

The 2-year-old girl did sustain a laceration to her hand from Hurt's knife, Sommers said then.

Hurt was transported to Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) in Kanawha County, Sommers stated Thursday.

"He was in the hospital for some time and had rehabilitation services," Sommers said. "We really didn't have a good address for where he was."

An arrest warrant was issued for Hurt on Jan. 29 this year. Hurt was not under arrest while he was hospitalized. If he was under arrest, a Mercer County deputy or an officer within CAMC's jurisdiction would have had to sit with him, Sommers said. The warrant was obtained so he could be arrested after treatment.

Hurt is currently being held without bond at the regional jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

