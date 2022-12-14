Suspect in May 5 fatal hit-and-run identified

Dec. 14—A Lockport man has been identified as one of two motor vehicle drivers who struck and killed a man on South Transit Street in May.

Elia Fareselhelou, 27, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident Nov. 7, after surrendering himself at Lockport Police Department.

Fareselhelou is suspected of operating one of the two vehicles that struck 66-year-old Kim Kleinhans as he walked on the center line of South Transit at Nicholls Street about 5:45 a.m. May 5. LPD reported at the time that both drivers left the area and Kleinhans was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to identify the second driver, Police Chief Steve Abbott said.

Fareselhelou was arraigned on the day of his surrender and was released on recognizance. He's scheduled to appear in Lockport City Court on Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing, but it's expected that upon his attorney's request the hearing will be postponed until January, according to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia.

Kleinhans was the second pedestrian to be struck and killed on South Transit Street in a matter of months earlier this year. Richard Howes III, 25, died after he was struck by two vehicles as he crossed South Transit at High Street on March 18. The drivers who struck Howes and fled the scene were identified in fairly short order and both pleaded guilty to charges including criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.