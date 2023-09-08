Suspect in May 7 fatal Fond du Lac shooting arrested in Chicago

FOND DU LAC – A suspect in the May 7 fatal shooting of Tatyanna Zech, 20, at Maplewood Commons apartment complex in Fond du Lac has been arrested.

Fond du Lac Police Department said in a news release that Antonio K. Johnston, 17, was apprehended without incident in Chicago Sept. 8 while he was at a friend’s house. The arrest was made with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police said Johnston is in custody in Chicago and will be awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin. The department said no further details would be immediately released.

The May 7 shooting also injured a 49-year-old man and his 18-year-old son. The other suspect in the case, Parise E. Larry Jr., 14, turned himself in to police and is being held at Fond du Lac County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney’s office had requested a nationwide warrant for Johnston.

According to a criminal complaint in the case, surveillance footage captured images of Larry and Johnston shooting at a group of at least five people in the parking lot at the apartment complex near Martin Avenue and East Pioneer Road. One member of the second group pulled out a gun and shot one round back, the complaint said.

Police found spent 9mm casings in and around the complex and two guns in a nearby dumpster. One unidentified eyewitness said they were aware of a conflict between Larry and Johnston and members of the other group, according to the criminal complaint.

Larry and Johnston have been charged with eight felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury. If convicted, they could face life in prison.

May 7 shooting was followed by suspected May 23 retaliation shooting

The May 7 fatal shooting was followed by a May 23 shooting that was suspected retaliation for the May 7 incident.

Two Fond du Lac teens — Lamarion J. Moore, 19, and Adamite Willey, 17 — were charged with attempted first-degree homicide as a party to a crime with a dangerous weapon after the May 23 shooting. The DA’s Office said Moore also faces a repeater enhancer and additional bail jumping charges. Bail was set at $1 million cash for both Moore and Willey.

A news release from Fond du Lac Police Department said officers responded to the area of South Main Street and East Pioneer Road at around 9 p.m. May 23 for the report of possible gunshots coming from the area. The release said officers searched the area and did not locate any potential witnesses and no injuries or property damage had been reported.

Later that night, the police department received a call that led to canvassing the area directly around the Pioneer Pit Stop BP, 20 E. Pioneer Road, where officers found nine spent handgun casings.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police people thought the vehicle that was shot at the gas station, a white sedan that was later driven to Maplewood Commons and was found to have bullet holes in it, was involved in helping the suspects from the May 7 fatal shooting flee the scene in that incident. Police later processed the white sedan for evidence and determined it had been struck by seven bullets.

The criminal complaint said detectives investigated a potential link between the May 23 shooting and the May 7 fatal shooting. During that investigation, the criminal complaint said it was believed two gangs are operating in the city: Born to Kill (BTK) and Crenshaw Mafia Gang (CMG). The complaint said it is believed the suspects in the May 7 fatal shooting are members of the BTK gang and an alleged victim of the May 7 shooting is a member of the CMG gang.

