Suspect in McEachern High rape was 16-year-old student

Dec. 15—The Cobb County School District said Wednesday that the suspect accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at McEachern High School was a student at the school.

School district spokesperson Nan Kiel said the suspect is no longer enrolled at McEachern.

"As soon as school administration was alerted, the school immediately reported the incident to crimes against children and local authorities to continue the investigation. Due to federal privacy laws, including FERPA, we are unable to provide more details except the student is no longer enrolled at the school. The safety of our students is always our top priority. We encourage parents, students, or staff members to report any concerns to our safety alert tip line," Kiel said.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday the suspect is a 16-year-old male. He was arrested and charged on Dec. 7, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant states that on Nov. 17, the suspect approached a 15-year-old girl after hours at the school. The suspect pushed the girl against a wall, called her a vulgar name and grabbed her throat, according to the warrant.

The suspect took the girl to a boy's restroom, away from school cameras, and according to the warrant, told her to go in there with him. The girl told police she was scared the suspect would hurt her and went into the restroom.

The suspect is accused in the warrant of slapping the girl, holding her throat, and forcing the girl into sex acts. He was charged with felony rape and felony aggravated sodomy.

The incident occurred some time during that day, a Wednesday, according to the warrant. The suspect was taken into custody but does not show up in Cobb County jail records.