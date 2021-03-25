Suspect in McKeesport shooting arrested 1 year later

Mar. 25—Allegheny County authorities on Wednesday arrested a man wanted for more than a year in connection with a shooting in McKeesport, investigators said.

Kiesean Brown, 20, was identified by the victim in the aftermath of the March 1, 2020, shooting on Irwin Street, according to the charges against him.

The victim, his 13-year-old brother and the brother's friend had just picked up two tires to put on his car, and they were heading to his grandmother's house to pick up a floor jack, according to the criminal complaint.

As the victim turned onto Irwin Street, he told police, a man he knew appeared in the alley holding a black rifle with an orange scope, according to the complaint. He said as they drove past, the man he knew only as Kiesean started shooting.

The victim was shot multiple times in the back, according to police, and taken to Forbes Hospital in critical condition. At the hospital, he told a Highmark police officer he knew the man who shot him; he went by the name "Mike Boyd" on Facebook, according to the complaint.

The officer pulled up the Facebook page for "Mike Boyd," and the victim identified the man in the photo as the person who shot him, police wrote. He later identified Brown in a photo array, saying he was 100% sure because "I knew the guy in high school."

The charges against Brown — three counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment — were filed three days after the shooting.

On Tuesday, more than a year later, sheriff's deputies received information indicating Brown was at a home on Oak Street in Duquesne.

Deputies and Allegheny County homicide detectives surrounded the home Wednesday morning, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus, and Brown surrendered without incident.

