Suspect in MCTS bus shooting still at large, and MPD is seeking information

Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a man connected in a shooting on a bus on Thursday around 11:45 a.m.

The shooting occurred on the 4300 block of West Capitol Drive The suspect is described as a Black man, in his 30's standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-10 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a dark bucket-style hat, a white face mask and was armed with a handgun.

The suspect was on a county bus and ﬁred a shot that subsequently struck a victim.

According to WISN, the victim was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a hospital after the incident and is expected to survive.

The suspect ﬂed on foot. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Suspect in MCTS bus shooting at large, MPD seeking information