Suspect in Meola murder charged with eight felony crimes

Shelley Terry, Star Beacon, Ashtabula, Ohio
·2 min read

Aug. 2—PAINESVILLE — The 20-year-old man accused of killing a popular Ashtabula caterer three years ago now faces eight felony and two misdemeanor charges.

According to the indictment, Demarco A. Jones of Willowick is charged with two counts of aggravated murder; one murder — a violence offense count; one murder count; two aggravated robbery counts; one robbery with the intent to inflict harm; one burglary with person present; one theft charge and one tampering with evidence charge.

The Painesville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jones last Thursday night for the 2019 killing of Timothy E. Meola, owner of Meola Catering/Guyreino's Deli on Lake Avenue in Ashtabula.

A detention hearing was held late Friday afternoon for Jones at the Lake County Juvenile Court.

Jones was 17 years old at the time of incident, according to police.

He's being held without bond at the Lake County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Aug. 10 in Lake County Juvenile Court.

Meola, a 65-year-old Painesville resident, was found dead inside his Mentor Avenue home on Sept. 7, 2019.

Meola's daughter, Miranda Meola, called police when her father failed to show up for a catering job. Police found Meola deceased in his bedroom and his vehicle, a gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, missing from the driveway.

The vehicle was found three days later next to a dumpster at a Euclid apartment complex.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) processed the vehicle and Meola's house.

A cause of death was never officially released, but the case was investigated as a homicide by Painesville police and BCI.

On Friday, Miranda Meola said Painesville police called her Thursday night to tell her there had been an arrest.

"We want justice, but now we have to relive it," she said Friday.

The Painesville Police Department, Painesville Detective Bureau, and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force released a statement Friday, saying they never gave up and worked relentlessly to solve this case.

Recommended Stories

  • Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Orlando police say

    A family of five has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, Orlando Police Department said Tuesday.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Alex Jones railed against Sandy Hook parents on his broadcast as they testified against him at trial. The jury heard the insults in court.

    Jones called the dad of a Sandy Hook shooting victim "slow" during a broadcast as the father testified against him at his defamation damages trial.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • CMPD makes another round of arrests after months of complaints about teens on bikes

    In cracking down on reckless driving, CMPD used a police helicopter over the weekend to stop a group of teens and others on bikes.

  • 80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

    The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Norco, a city that bills itself as “Horsetown USA.” Four suspects, their faces covered, pulled up to the business in a BMW SUV and walked inside the store with their rifles pointed, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Authorities found the injured suspect in a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound that appeared to be from a shotgun blast.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • Denver police search for suspects in fatal I-70 shooting

    A video claiming to have captured the event was posted to Reddit Monday morning.

  • Cops Say Gun-Loving Engineer’s Account of Tubing Death Is Undercut by Videos and His Wife

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s OfficeA deadly stabbing at a bucolic Midwest tubing spot over the weekend all began with a lost phone and the suspect turned violent over taunts of being a “child molester,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. But 52-year-old Nicolae Miu’s claims of having acted in self-defense were largely undercut by video filmed by a witness as well as his own wife’s version of events, the complaint reveals.“I don’t know why they were being so mean,” Miu a

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. The employee, identified only as Mary, is seen following the man and calling him out.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Woman stabs sister with a screwdriver during fight over food, Alabama cops say

    Authorities were called to do a welfare check.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.