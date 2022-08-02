Suspect in Meola murder charged with eight felony crimes

Aug. 2—PAINESVILLE — The 20-year-old man accused of killing a popular Ashtabula caterer three years ago now faces eight felony and two misdemeanor charges.

According to the indictment, Demarco A. Jones of Willowick is charged with two counts of aggravated murder; one murder — a violence offense count; one murder count; two aggravated robbery counts; one robbery with the intent to inflict harm; one burglary with person present; one theft charge and one tampering with evidence charge.

The Painesville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jones last Thursday night for the 2019 killing of Timothy E. Meola, owner of Meola Catering/Guyreino's Deli on Lake Avenue in Ashtabula.

A detention hearing was held late Friday afternoon for Jones at the Lake County Juvenile Court.

Jones was 17 years old at the time of incident, according to police.

He's being held without bond at the Lake County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Aug. 10 in Lake County Juvenile Court.

Meola, a 65-year-old Painesville resident, was found dead inside his Mentor Avenue home on Sept. 7, 2019.

Meola's daughter, Miranda Meola, called police when her father failed to show up for a catering job. Police found Meola deceased in his bedroom and his vehicle, a gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, missing from the driveway.

The vehicle was found three days later next to a dumpster at a Euclid apartment complex.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) processed the vehicle and Meola's house.

A cause of death was never officially released, but the case was investigated as a homicide by Painesville police and BCI.

On Friday, Miranda Meola said Painesville police called her Thursday night to tell her there had been an arrest.

"We want justice, but now we have to relive it," she said Friday.

The Painesville Police Department, Painesville Detective Bureau, and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force released a statement Friday, saying they never gave up and worked relentlessly to solve this case.