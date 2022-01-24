Suspect messages robbery victim, threatens to return. Police were waiting when he did.

A burglary suspect is in custody after he returned to the scene of a crime where police were waiting, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police first received a report of a residential robbery on Evansdale Avenue at 5 a.m. Saturday. Errich Schmidt, 32, allegedly broke into the home armed with a knife, police said.

While inside, Schmidt allegedly attacked a person and gained control of a gun. Police say he fired the firearm inside the residence, took medication and left.

While officers were investigating the robbery, Schmidt contacted the victims on social media, threatening to return to the house and use the stolen handgun on them, according to police. Officers awaited his arrival and confronted him inside his vehicle when he arrived moments later.

An approximate two-hour standoff between police and Schmidt ensued, police said. Schmidt eventually surrendered and was detained.

Schmidt is facing charges of first degree burglary, first degree robbery, first degree terroristic threatening, three counts of first degree wanton endangerment, fourth degree assault, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and theft of legend drug (first offense).