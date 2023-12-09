Suspect in Michigan Ave bank robberies strikes again

TechCrunch

Israeli startup Mine made a name for itself a few years ago with a tool designed for consumers to quickly run an audit of their data privacy situation. One scan of your inbox using AI and specifically natural language processing, and Mine can triangulate which companies have access to your personal data, and then let you delete that info in places where you didn't want it to be. GDPR and other data privacy regulations were on people's minds, and the tool -- initially free, more recently paid -- struck a chord: the startup racked up 5 million users in a blink.