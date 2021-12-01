Suspect in Michigan shooting charged with terrorism and first-degree murder

Oxford High School. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The 15-year-old suspect in the shooting at Oxford High School in Detroit, Mich., is being charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism causing death, among other charges, CNN reports Wednesday.

Ethan Crumbley, who was taken into custody in connection with the deaths of four of his classmates, also faces seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, The New York Times writes.

Karen McDonald, the Oakland Country prosecutor, said she is also considering charges against the suspect's parents. "We're going to hold the people responsible accountable, and we're going to get justice for these victims," she said.

Previous fatalities from the shooting were identified as Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Tate Myre, 16. A fourth student — Justin Shilling, 17 — died Wednesday morning. Seven other people were injured, the Times writes.

On Tuesday, the suspect is said to have walked out of a bathroom and begun firing at students in the high school hallway. After reviewing evidence, McDonald, the prosecutor, said that the shooting was "absolutely premeditated," according to the Times.

Per CNN's tally, the Michigan attack was the deadliest school shooting since that of Texas' Santa Fe High School in May 2018, when eight students and two teachers were killed.

