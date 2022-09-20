Arson suspect in Midway Inn fire may have been in mental health crisis, police say

Bremerton firefighter Anthony Jennings descends a ladder after crews extinguished a fire at the Midway Inn in Bremerton on Sunday. Fire crews from Bremerton, Central Kitsap, South Kitsap and Navy Region Northwest responded to the two-alarm structure fire.

As firefighters battled a blaze at the Midway Inn early Sunday, a Bremerton police corporal was led to the suspect standing with a group of displaced residents in the parking lot.

“Several within the group pointed to a male who was standing in the crowd wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt,” the corporal wrote in court documents filed Monday in Kitsap County Superior Court.

The corporal recognized the man, Mark Ryan Langdon, 33, from a separate call hours before at the Callow Avenue Safeway, where the corporal believed Langdon was under the influence of narcotics and suffering a mental health episode.

During an interview, Langdon told the corporal he had done “something stupid,” had been “scared” and while alone in a room lit a blanket on fire with a cigarette lighter and then exited the room through the window. Officers found the lighter in his pocket. No injuries were reported.

Officers arrested Langdon and booked him into the Kitsap County Jail, where he was held on $500,000 bail.

On Monday prosecutors charged Langdon with a count of first-degree arson. At the time, the motel at 2909 Wheaton Way had 37 of 60 rooms rented.

The Bremerton Fire Department estimated the fire, reported at about 4:22 a.m., displaced about 50 people. The fire was limited to the single unit on the second floor and the hallway outside.

Records from the motel showed that Landgon had rented the room at 10:57 p.m. Friday, about 20 minutes after the corporal spoke with him at Safeway, where Langdon said he sought safety inside the store after being yelled at by a group of people.

“While speaking to him, it appeared Mark might have been under the influence of narcotics and may have been suffering from some type of mental health issue due to his severe paranoia,” the corporal wrote in court documents. “Mark never went into further detail about the event and eventually left Safeway with the assistance from a friend who picked him up.”

