Suspect in Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder released from jail on $1 million bond

According to Channel 2′s ABC affiliate station KTRK in Houston, Texas, records show the man accused in the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff, is out of jail on a $1 million bond.

KTRK reports said the records show that Patrick Clark made bond on Wednesday---after Clark’s defense team said he would not be able to come up with the money to be released.

KTRK reported that detectives said Clark had a gun in one hand and a bottle in the other hand when he was caught on camera firing his weapon.

KTRK said the shots fired by Clark allegedly hit the rapper, which caused his death.

The Atlanta-based rap group member, whose full name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed on Nov. 1 in downtown Houston.

According to KTRK, police said Ball was amongst a crowd of people near an argument over a dice game just before the shooting happened.

KTRK said Clark is supposed to appear in court, again, in March.

