Suspect in Millerton crash has history of DUI, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the suspect and victim in Saturday’s deadly head-on DUI crash off of Millerton Road and Marina Drive.

The man who was killed has been identified as 78-year-old John Tarter. The suspect accused of driving under the influence has been identified as 35-year-old Ryan Trevino.

Court records show Trevino has pleaded no contest to two DUI’s, one in 2006 and another in 2018. Trevino currently has another charge pending for another DUI he was arrested for just three months earlier.

Sunday the sheriff’s office a mug shot of Trevino that was taken during his arrest in October.

“If you cause an accident that kills somebody and if it found that you were under the influence of alcohol or drugs even a prescription drug you can be charged with murder, I would say it’s highly likely the district attorney would charge him with murder in that case,” said Defense Attorney Mark King.

King says if Trevino is convicted he could see a sentence of fifteen years to life in prison.

“That means he has to wait 15 years before he can ask for parole and in my experience the people who ask for parole the first and second time are usually denied,” King said,

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating Saturday’s crash.

Public information officer Mike Salas says Trevino was seen driving recklessly down Millerton Road near Mirana Drive before drifting into the eastbound lane of oncoming traffic and hitting a white Toyota truck.

This killed the driver 78-year-old John Tarter and sent Tarter’s passenger to the hospital.

Salas says Trevino could be facing multiple charges for felony DUI and murder.

King says because there was another victim in the crash Trevino could face an even longer amount of time behind bars.

“If the injury is deemed to be a great bodily injury it can add three to six years consecutively to the 15-to-life sentence so he could face 21 to life,” said King.

CHP says as of Sunday Trevino is still in the hospital and has yet to be formally charged.

