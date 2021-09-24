Suspect in Millvale burglaries arrested

Sep. 24—A 62-year-old man charged with committing multiple burglaries has been arrested.

Elwood Bartrug was arraigned early Friday morning and being held in the Allegheny County Jail after being unable to post a $5,000 bail, according to court records.

Millvale police charged Bartrug with theft, burglary and criminal trespass.

Police were looking for Bartrug after he was seen on home surveillance video breaking into one of the homes.

Police had offered a reward on the department's Facebook page for anyone providing information leading to Bartrug's capture.

It was not immediately known if anyone had received the reward.

Bartrug is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30.

