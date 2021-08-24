Suspect in Minneapolis White Castle shooting charged with murder

Murder charges were filed Tuesday against a suspect accused of fatally shooting another man outside a Minneapolis White Castle fast food restaurant.

Lionell J. Hicks, 29, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count of intentional second-degree murder for the Aug. 15 killing of Tu'Quan L. Smith Sr.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Smith, 32, of Woodbury, died of gunshot wounds to the chest.

Hicks was charged via arrest warrant and was not in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint: Police were called to the White Castle in the 100 block of W. Lake Street for a shooting about 1:57 a.m. They found Smith sitting in the diver's seat of a Chevy Malibu.

Police and EMS personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police a Hyundai was trying to leave the White Castle drive-through, and was followed by Smith's car. The occupants of both cars were friends.

The Hyundai's driver asked the driver of a Jeep to back up so they could leave. The Jeep's female driver backed up.

The Hyundai's driver asked the Jeep to back up further. When it passed the Jeep, Smith exchanged words with a back seat passenger in the Jeep.

That passenger allegedly leaned out of the window and fired several shots at Smith's car, the charges said. The Jeep fled while the other two vehicles remained.

Surveillance video from the restaurant allegedly showed the suspect as he was described by witnesses.

Police later questioned the Jeep's co-owner, an apparently pregnant woman with unspecified ties to Hicks; the two posed together for a picture that referenced "Baby Hicks." Paperwork for Hicks from the Department of Corrections (DOC) was also allegedly found in the Jeep. Hicks is on parole from the DOC, the charges said.

Two witnesses identified Hicks, who has a "significant" criminal history including violent crimes, from a photo lineup, the complaint said.