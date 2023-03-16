Suspect’s mom says she’s ‘truly sorry’ after son charged in Douglas ‘Sweet 16′ party murders

Four teens involved in the deadly ‘Sweet 16′ party shooting were in court Thursday.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Douglas County for the hearing and spoke with one of the suspect’s parents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the twins charged in the deadly shooting that killed two teens after a ‘Sweet 16′ party sobbed when he went before a judge.

All four teens were in a Douglas County courtroom where they heard they are now charged with malice murder.

Before that, 17-year-old Chance McDowell sobbed from the moment he stepped in front of Chief Judge William McClain to the moment he left after hearing he now faces malice murder charges.

His twin brother, Chase, seemed stunned that he now faces another charge.

“They gave me another charge?” he asked the judge.

“Yes sir. And I’m going to tell you what that is,” the judge responded.

Judge McClain called Chance, Chase, 18-year-old Timothy Coleman Jr., and 17-year-old Kingston Cottman into court to let the know they all now face a malice murder charge.

That charge is in addition to aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It is alleged that you did, with malice of forethought, cause the death of Samuel Micah Moon,” the judge read from a warrant.

All four teens are accused of murdering 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon after a Sweet 16 party March 4 on Talkeetna Road. Seven other teens were wounded.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said the shooting was gang-related.

The McDowells and Coleman were arrested Tuesday. Cottman was arrested Wednesday.

After court, Cottman’s mother didn’t want to talk about the case. But wanted to send her apologies to the victim’s families.

Story continues

“I spoke to the mom in court just to apologize face-to-face and to Samuel’s mom and father and anyone else.

“And again, I am truly sorry,” Elise Clark said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

She broke down expressing how tragic it all is.

“I can’t believe this is happening. These are kids and I’m just truly sorry that all this happened,” she said through tears.

Someone outside the court said there are no winners in any of this.

All four teens are held without bond.

IN OTHER NEWS:



