Suspect in Monday homicide at Lacey mobile home park arrested, booked into jail

Lacey police have tracked down and arrested the suspect in Monday morning’s fatal shooting at a mobile home park on Chelan Lane.

On Friday, Aug. 25, Lacey detectives and community resource unit officers developed information on the location of homicide suspect Scott M. Brodrick, according to a news release from Lacey police.

With help from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and a Sheriff’s K9 team, Lacey patrol officers took Brodrick into custody in a fast food restaurant parking lot on Quinault Drive Northeast in Lacey just after 6:30 p.m.

Brodrick was initially non-compliant, but was taken into custody through “less-lethal force, and contact from the K9,” according to the news release. He was treated and released at an area hospital before being booked into the Thurston County jail on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder while armed with a firearm.

The news release says additional arrests have been made of those who have rendered criminal assistance to Brodrick, but no further details were provided. Additional arrests for rendering criminal assistance may occur, the news release says.

About 8:50 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, police were dispatched to a mobile home park in the 5500 block of Chelan Lane Southeast after a report of gunshots being fired. Chelan Lane is north of Yelm Highway and east of College Street in Lacey.

Police arrived to find a 43-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Police put out photos and identifying information on the 42-year-old Brodrick and the 2014 gray Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk he was using.

The man who was killed had been shot in the leg at the same address in May.