Suspect in Moosic break-in charged with three Scranton burglaries

Jun. 30—A 19-year-old Scranton man accused of breaking into a Moosic convenience store now faces charges in three earlier burglaries in the city.

City detectives charged Jahdriane Rodriguez Santiago with burglary and other offenses in the three break-ins, which investigators say cost the victimized businesses more than $2,000 in cash and stolen merchandise.

He is accused of burglarizing Pantry Quik, 2127 Washburn St.; La Mexicanita, 424 Cedar Ave., and Montage Tobacco, 632 Davis St., detectives said. The break-ins happened between June 23 and last Monday.

Santiago, of 36 Crown Circle Drive, Apt. A1, was initially arrested early Tuesday after Moosic police say he and a still unidentified accomplice burglarized the Convenience Food Mart, 899 Davis St.

He fled on foot as borough police arrived at the store but was later taken into custody by city officers.

In a criminal complaint, Detective Jamie Barrett said Santiago resembled one of the suspects captured on surveillance video of the three city burglaries. When detectives confronted him with that information in an interview, Santiago admitted his role in the break-ins.

Santiago told detectives he and another individual, whom he identified only as "Derek," entered all three businesses by breaking or opening windows, the complaint said.

They stole money and merchandise from Pantry Quik and Montage Tobacco but took only money from La Mexicanita, he said, according to the complaint. He was not certain how much money was taken from each business.

The complaint said Santiago's descriptions were consistent with the reports of the damage sustained and property taken during the break-ins.

Santiago was charged with three counts each of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned on the new charges by Magisterial District Judge Paul Ware, who ordered him held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $100,000 bail. He was already held on $75,000 bail on the Moosic charges.

Santiago faces a preliminary hearing July 11 at 10:45 a.m.

