Suspect in Moraine fatal I-75 pedestrian strike arrested in Kentucky

Apr. 26—A suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75 in Moraine last week that killed a 20-year-old pedestrian from Franklin was arrested in Kentucky on an unrelated warrant.

Police in Florence, Kentucky, arrested the man Tuesday at a campground in Oldham County, Kentucky, Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish said Wednesday.

Investigators in Moraine were able to identify a white pickup truck that was registered to the suspect. Parish said police used GPS data to track the truck to the campground.

Moraine police worked with Florence officers, who then arrested the suspect on a warrant out of Montgomery County for a probation violation, Parish said.

This newspaper is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged. He is held in the Boone County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Ohio. His truck also was seized.

The crash was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday on I-75 South near the Dryden Road exit near an ongoing construction zone on the highway.

A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Emily Ryan of Franklin reportedly broke down in the right lane of the highway. A pickup truck hit Ryan who was walking outside the disabled vehicle, Parish said. Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck got off the highway at the Dryden Road exit. Multiple witnesses and surveillance images identified the suspect vehicle as a newer white, full-sized pickup truck.

Parish noted last week Ryan's vehicle broke down in the right lane and there was not a shoulder or safety zone to get the vehicle off the road.

He said Wednesday police are still investigating the crash and are looking into whether there were other factors, such as speed, impairment or reckless driving, were involved in the crash.