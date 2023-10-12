Suspect in Morgantown shooting found in Virginia

Oct. 11—The suspect from a shooting incident on Water Street in Morgantown last month has been located and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to an update from the Morgantown Police Department, detectives working the case were able to identify the suspect as Harry Tucker of Clinton, Md.

Tucker was found in Fairfax, Va., and taken into custody based on warrants generated by MPD. He is now in custody and awaiting extradition back to West Virginia.

Morgantown Police responded to the Aug. 20 shots-fired incident at 1993 Water St., where they encountered a male victim with gunshot wounds to his hand and back. The victim was transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Initial reports regarding the incident indicated a possible second party that may have been involved was seen fleeing the scene. According to the update, MPD detectives are still actively searching for that person of interest.

MPD encourages citizens to report suspected criminal activity to the Morgantown Police Department switchboard at 304-284-7522. If you need immediate police attention or a crime is in progress, call 911.