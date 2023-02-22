Suspect’s mother turns him over to sheriff for shooting, killing Clayton County woman in her car

The suspect involved in the murder of a Clayton County woman has been turned over to authorities, by his mother.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Hashun Jordan was taken into custody at 8 p.m. Tuesday night after meeting with his mother in DeKalb County.

Jordan was wanted by police after he shot and killed Alisha Reed, 34, in the 8300 block of Kendrick Road Sunday night.

Police said Reed and Jordan, were in an argument. During the argument, Jordan pulled out a gun and shot Reed multiple times.

Reed was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

CCSO said Jordan fled the scene before police arrived, which prompted an extensive manhunt.

On the night of the incident, Sheriff Levon Allen went to Jordan’s mother asking for her help to bring her son in without anyone having to get hurt.

On Tuesday night, Jordan’s mother called Sheriff Allen and said she would turn her son in to him.

Jordan was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

