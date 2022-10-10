Suspect in motorcycle clubhouse killing in Fresno arrested near Sacramento, police say

Police said Monday they have arrested a Roseville man for allegedly shooting to death a man at a late night gathering at a motorcycle club in Fresno.

Fresno police said Antoine Caradine, 33, was taken into custody and held at Placer County Jail on suspicion of firing shots that killed Darnell Johnson, 31, of Fresno.

Two others were also rushed into surgery after multiple people fired guns around 2:45 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse on McKinley Avenue near Hughes Avenue and Highway 99, police said in an update Monday.

The 41-year-old and 43-year-old men had non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Community Regional Medical Center , police said.

The club previously denied having been involved in the violence, according to the club’s Facebook page.

“On behalf of the Soul Brothers Fresno chapter let it be known that the Soul Brothers M.C. was not involved in the events that transpired in the early morning on 10/1/2022,” the post said on Facebook. “We did not instigate, nor encourage, and do not condone the actions that took place tonight. We send our deepest condolences to the victims and their families.”

Darnell Johnson, 31 COURTESY FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

The motorcycle clubhouse has before seen violence.

Police in 2017 promised to crack down on routine gatherings of motorcycle clubs after three people were shot and 100 rounds fired.

Police were at the same location in 2014 when officers fired their weapons after violence broke out.

The year before, one person was killed and 12 were wounded after a shooting started at the Soul Brothers club and continued into southeast Fresno.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.