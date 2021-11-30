Suspect in MPD custody after Pascagoula hospital escape

Nov. 30—A suspect wanted by Meridian Police Department is back in custody after escaping from Jackson County sheriff's deputies in Pascagoula Friday.

Meridian Police Department Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Aceon Ja'shun Hopkins turned himself in to the Neshoba County Sheriff's Department around midnight Monday and was transferred to MPD custody early Tuesday.

"At around midnight last night the Meridian Police Department was notified by Neshoba County Sheriff Department that Aceon Hopkins had turned himself in to their agency," Luebbers said. "Neshoba County deputy met Aceon at Neshoba General where he was treated and medically cleared and place in their custody. He was then turned over to us."

Hopkins was being treated for gunshot wounds at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula on Friday when a deputy removed his handcuffs to use the restroom, the Sun Herald newspaper reported. He had allegedly been injured during an altercation in Moss Point about two weeks before.

Hopkins faces multiple charges from MPD, including shooting into a vehicle, drive by shooting, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of shooting into a dwelling and two counts of aggravated assault, Luebbers said.

Additionally, Luebbers said Hopkins has charges pending in Jackson County, including felony escape.

Although news reports stated that Hopkins was wanted by MPD for murder, Luebbers said no warrants for murder have been issued for him.

Investigators do want to speak to him about several murder cases, she said, but he is not being charged. Reports of murder warrants for Hopkins, she said, were a "miscommunication."