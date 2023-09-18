SAULT STE. MARIE — The suspect involved in the destruction of several Michigan State Police vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie Post in early September has been identified.

James Kamal Itani is being charged with possession of a firearm in commission of a crime, assault with intent to murder and arson in connection with the incident that took place Wednesday, Sept. 6.

A suspect wearing camo clothing was seen lighting police cars on fire and shooting them with rifle rounds early the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Sault Ste. Marie Michigan State Police post.

On Sept. 6, a man was seen on security video dousing several Michigan State Police cars in gasoline and lighting them on fire before shooting them with a rifle. He then fled in a car.

After a two-day manhunt, police identified Itani as the suspect and executed a search warrant at a Riverside Drive home in Sault Ste. Marie.

Itani fired at police and sustained gunshot wounds during the arrest. He was taken in an ambulance to MyMichigan Medical Center, and was later transferred to a downstate hospital where he stayed for several days. He was returned to to Sault Ste. Marie, where he was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 18.

Itani is presumed innocent until proven guilty and currently awaits arraignment in Chippewa County District Court.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Suspect in MSP vehicle destruction arraigned in Sault Ste. Marie