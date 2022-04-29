A man was arrested Friday morning in connection to a 2021 fatal shooting in Mount Healthy.

Shavontez Layson, 21, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center at 8:36 a.m. Friday, according to court documents.

Documents show that an arrest warrant was issued for Layson in connection with the fatal shooting of Quenton De Marco Dews in October 2021.

Mount Healthy police say that Dews was found on Evencrest Drive suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the initial investigation, police issued murder warrants for Layson and said the public should consider him ‘armed and dangerous.’

A court date for Layson has not yet been scheduled.

This report provided by Enquirer Media partner Fox 19.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Suspect in Mt. Healthy murder arrested, court docs say