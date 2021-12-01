Suspect in multiple hit-and-run crashes arrested after fleeing from Okaloosa deputies

BAKER — A 57-year-old Campbellton man was arrested Wednesday morning after reportedly fleeing from Okaloosa County sheriff's deputies following a series of hit-and-run crashes.

The crashes occurred about 7:15 a.m. in the Baker area, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office news release. At one point, a pedestrian was reportedly struck by the suspect vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol cruisers gather behind a Hyundai Elantra after a series of hit-and-run crashes on Wednesday morning. The driver, 57-year-old James Sullivan of Campbellton, was arrested for fleeing and resisting arrest. More charges are pending.

The driver, James Sullivan, is charged with fleeing and eluding lights and sirens and resisting arrest without violence, according to the release.

A witness reportedly spotted Sullivan leaving the scene of a crash and followed his vehicle until deputies were able to respond to the area.

A Hyundai Elantra, suspected of being involved in a series of hit-and-run crahes in the Baker area Wednesday, was stopped on U.S. Highway 90 near Crestview. The driver, a 57-year-old James Sullivan of Campbellton, was arrested for fleeing and resisting arrest. More charges are pending.

Deputies spotted Sullivan's red Hyundai Elantra traveling east on U.S. Highway 90 near the Shoal River Bridge in Crestview, according to an arrest report. The vehicle reportedly had extensive rear-end damage.

Sullivan allegedly refused to pull over when deputies attempted a traffic stop. He failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens for about 1.7 miles before he was taken into custody, according to the report.

He reportedly refused to provide his name or talk to deputies. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the multiple traffic crashes, and further charges are pending.

