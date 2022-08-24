Suspect with multiple warrants charged after shots fired at gang unit detectives, records show

A man with multiple arrest warrants is behind bars after a shooting involving gang unit detectives and a stolen car.

On Aug. 22, Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Detectives located Prentis Frison to arrest him for active warrants including attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property.

He was found in the 800 block of Mississippi Boulevard at a BP gas station, according to an affidavit.

Deputies saw Frison in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Altima with two juveniles in the backseat.

One of the passengers grabbed a gun before he was detained, according to the affidavit.

A search of the Altima revealed a handgun that had been reported stolen to Memphis Police on July 25, records show.

The gun contained a magazine and nine live rounds and was valued at $500.

Deputies also found a Glock with a drum magazine containing 16 live rounds.

Frison is a convicted felon and pled guilty to criminal attempt-building burglary and vandalism $1,000-$2,500 on May 5, 2021, according to the affidavit.

On Aug. 8, Metro Gang Unit detectives responded to a prowler call in the 1900 block of Covington Pike.

Several people were seen getting into a dark-colored SUV.

When detectives parked near the vehicle, one of the suspects began shooting, according to the affidavit.

The detective’s vehicle was disabled, and MPD officers and SCSO deputies began chasing the SUV as it fled down Covington Pike.

The vehicle stopped in the 700 block of Chestnutt.

One suspect was taken into custody while the others remained on the run after a foot chase.

The suspect’s mother identified the person he was with as Prentis Frison, records show.

A fingerprint lifted off the vehicle came back to Frison, and a cellphone found inside the vehicle was also registered to Frison, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle was not registered but was purchased in 2018 by Frison’s child’s mother, as stated in a previous police report where he allegedly shot at her.

On Aug. 13, the woman told police the vehicle had been stolen.

She spoke with detectives on Aug. 15 and gave a statement the next day, records show.

She was shown photos of Frison and denied knowing his name.

She said neither Frison nor the suspect in custody had permission to be in her car nor had they ever been in her car, according to police.

