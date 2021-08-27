Suspect in murder of 14-year-old NYC basketball player arrested in Los Angeles

A suspect in the 2019 stray-bullet killing of a Queens high school basketball player on a local court was arrested 3,000 miles away in California, the NYPD said Friday.

Sean Brown, an 18-year-old also from Queens, dodged law enforcement for nearly two years after the Oct. 26, 2019, shooting of Aamir Griffin as he shot hoops behind the Baisley Park Houses in South Jamaica. Brown was arrested Monday in Los Angeles, authorities said, and was expected in court later Friday.

“He is in custody with a New York warrant in Los Angeles County at this time,” confirmed NYPD spokesperson Det. Annette Shelton, who provided no additional information.

More than 1,000 mourners turned out for Aamir’s funeral inside the Greater Allen Cathedral, where many of his teammates joined the devastated crowd.

Police believed the killing was gang-related, and the bullet that killed Aamir was fired from more than 100 yards away as he hoisted jump shots on the neighborhood court. The same feud led to an earlier shooting of a 16-year-old girl who took a bullet while walking home from school, cops said.

Aamir was an up-and-coming player at Cardozo High School under legendary city hoops coach Ron Naclerio, who delivered a sad eulogy for the slain teen.

“What do you do when there’s nothing you can do?” he asked. “I don’t have the words to heal this broken family. I wish I did.”