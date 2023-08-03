Suspect in murder case encouraged to obtain attorney

Aug. 2—A Frederick County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday informed a defendant in a Frederick murder case of his right to an attorney on Wednesday.

The defendant, Jose Roberto Ramos-Lopez, was charged along with four other people in connection with the death of Limber Lopez Funez, 15, of Frederick, in March.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt went over legal information with Ramos-Lopez at an initial appearance on Wednesday, including that he had a right to an attorney in the form of a public defender.

Ramos-Lopez told Solt in Spanish through an interpreter that he planned to obtain a public defender.

Solt also set a date to evaluate whether Ramos-Lopez had obtained representation and to determine trial dates.

Lopez Funez was reported missing in late February. His remains were discovered in Gambrill State Park on April 24.

Ramos-Lopez was previously indicted on one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Solt told Ramos-Lopez that, if convicted, he faced the possibility of life in prison, and, if the state decided to pursue this option, life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Gilbert declined to comment after the hearing on if the prosecution would pursue life in prison without the possibility of parole.