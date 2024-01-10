Suspect in murder charged after break-in at '90-Day Fiancé' salon faces additional charges

A York man accused of killing a security guard at a Berks County RV storage lot now faces additional charges related to burglaries at a Kinsey Construction warehouse and job site, according to court documents.

David Hartsook, 35, is accused of killing 37-year-old security guard Troy Rickenbach and wounding Rickenbach's brother-in-law, Rafael Yambo, is a botched heist of catalytic converters at the RV storage lot outside of Reading in August 2022.

The burglary at the Martson Hair Salon in Springettsbury Township led to arrests in a homicide and now, a burglary at a Kinsley Construction warehouse.

He was charged in the homicide after his arrest on charges of burglarizing a Springettsbury Township hair salon. Surveillance video led to his arrest, and while he was in York County Prison on those charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in the matter, he called his wife Rebecca and asked her to dispose of a gun that was in their North West Street home. She turned the gun over to police, according to the complaint, and it was tied to Rickenbach's murder via a ballistics examination.

Wife also faces charges

Rebecca Hartsook, 35, also faces charges of receiving stolen property and other offenses related to the Kinsley burglaries after items allegedly stolen in those heists were found in the couple's home.

Hartsook's brother, Richard, 36, also faces burglary charges related to the Kinsley thefts.

The case broke open after surveillance video captured masked men burglarizing the Martson Hair Salon on Industrial Highway in Springettsbury Township on Feb. 1, 2023. The co-owner of the salon is Ashley Martson, who earned fame as a contestant on TLC’s reality TV show “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” in 2019.

The video led police to Hartsook and that, in turn, led to the evidence in the unsolved Berks County homicide, police say.

The additional charges are related to a Christmas Eve 2022 burglary at a Kinsley warehouse in which $130,000 worth of tools and other items were stolen.

Columnist/reporter Mike Argento has been a York Daily Record staffer since 1982. Reach him at mike@ydr.com.

