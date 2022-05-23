Suspect in murder of Christina Lee says too little evidence for his conviction: 'I’m not on camera touching her'

The suspect charged with the murder of Christina Yuna Lee does not believe the evidence against him is enough to put him away.

Assamad Nash, the 25-year-old homeless suspect caught on surveillance camera following Lee into her building and found hiding under a bed at the murder scene, believes he cannot be jailed because there is no video of him killing Lee.

“First of all, they gotta have me on camera killing her, I’m not on camera touching her at all,” Nash said in a 30-minute interview from Rikers Island with the New York Post. “They only got me on camera going into the building, that’s it. They ain’t got no camera showing me killing that lady.”

On Feb. 13, the 35-year-old Korean American and senior creative producer at digital music platform Splice was followed home by Nash and stabbed to death over 40 times in her Chinatown apartment.

The suspect, who has at least seven arrests dating back to 2015, was found hiding under Lee’s bed after trying to flee through the fire escape. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree burglary as a sexually motivated felony. He previously pleaded not guilty and claimed that he was “trying to help” Lee after another man stabbed her.

In the recent interview, Nash changed his account and said, “She called me. She invited me over for a party. She was having a party and she invited me over for a drink.” When he was asked about the murder, he said he was “too high” to remember.

“I wasn’t in my right state of mind. It’s crazy being on that stuff,” he said. “That situation happened. Then she died. And they told me I did that and all that crazy stuff, you know?”

Nash claimed to have “mental problems” but did not identify any specific diagnosis. He said he was “trying to get into a mental health program at the hospital” to escape the charges against him.

“Listen, I’m a good person,” Nash said. “I do a lot of music. And I got a lot of talent. You know, I can sing very good. I did a lot of good stuff for the city of New York. I help people out. I did a lot of good stuff, you know?”

