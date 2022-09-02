Suspect in murder of Davionna Wright arrested in Richmond Heights

Sep. 2—The Richmond Heights Police Department on Aug. 31 arrested a 15-year-old boy wanted in the murder of 14-year-old Davionna Wright who was fatally wounded by a gunshot on Aug. 23.

Wright was killed in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue in Cleveland. Police reports say that he was shot in the head.

The suspect was discovered and arrested around 3:30 a.m. in a car stopped at the light on the intersection of Highland Road and Richmond Road. The car was not moving as officers went to examine the vehicle.

Lt. Denise DeBiase found the suspect unconscious but in stable condition, asleep at the wheel. After arresting the suspect, officers determined from court documents that the suspect had been charged with Wright's murder as well as felonious assault.

"Midnight shifts in our city are usually very quiet and uneventful which is a good thing but this shift caught lightning in a bottle with those arrests in such close proximity," Richmond Heights Police Chief Thomas Wetzel, said. "I'm proud of them and all our police officers who despite all the risks and stresses that this profession presents will still go out and risk their lives to do their job and help keep our community a safe place to live and thrive."

The suspect was taken to a clinic where his vitals were monitored. His name has not been provided by police officials.