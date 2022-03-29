Suspect in murder of Everett police officer held on $5M bail

A first court appearance was held today for the 50-year-old felon suspected of killing Everett police officer Dan Rocha.

Court documents show Kennewick police had issued an “officer alert” because of the suspect’s extensive record and contact with law enforcement.

The memorial outside Everett Police headquarters is growing by the moment, so deep is the concern this community has for Officer Rocha and the department he left behind.

The gloom of this Monday seemed to match the mood outside the Everett Police Department. The community is still reeling from the murder of one of its police officers, the first officer here to die in the line of duty since 1999.

“It just doesn’t feel like it’s hit the community,” said North Everett resident Maureen Stohl. “I think we’re in a state of shock.”

“I recently was helped by North Everett police when I was in a car accident,” said resident Debra Cartmell. “And yeah, I’ve had positive experiences, but it really feels personal and hurtful.”

“It’s a bummer,” said resident Kim Henderson. “I’ve dealt with him before. Yeah, yeah. I pass (the police station) in the day, you know walking back and forth to work.”

While Rocha was working last Friday afternoon outside the Starbucks in North Everett, he approached Richard Rotter.

According to court documents, the officer noticed Rotter moving guns from one car to another. Rocha alerted dispatch and was told Rotter had outstanding arrest warrants.

Investigators found cellphone video that shows Rotter wrestling with the officer. They fell to the pavement, Rotter pulled out a gun and fired it twice toward Officer Rocha’s head. Then he jumped into his Mini Cooper, backed up over the officer’s body and sped off. He was arrested three miles away after a chase.

Rotter spoke just once during his three-minute-long bail hearing, confirming his name. The judge agreed with the Snohomish County Prosecutor and set his bail at $5 million dollars.

Now, the community Rocha once served wonders why.

“I don’t know what kind of person could do this,” said Cartmell.

The team investigating the murder of Officer Rocha is asking anyone with surveillance video or information about Rotter’s activities before the shooting to come forward.