Suspect in murder of Everett police officer pleads not guilty

The man accused of murdering an Everett police officer has pleaded not guilty to three charges, including first-degree murder.

Richard James Rotter is accused of shooting and killing Everett police officer Dan Rocha during an attempted arrest in March.

According to court documents, Rocha approached Rotter after watching him move guns to a car in a Starbucks parking lot.

When Rocha attempted to put Rotter into custody, court documents say Rotter pulled a gun and shot Rocha three times, then backed over him in a car as he was leaving the scene.

Rotter crashed the car nearly three blocks away and was taken into custody.

Rotter appeared in court last week, where his lawyers announced his intention to plead guilty in the case.

However, Rotter changed his mind Monday.