Suspect in murder of 'Jon Jon' Chavis apprehended

Feb. 23—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has apprehended a murder suspect in an East Rockingham shooting from Feb. 11.

Jaleel Jabar Liles, 24, is charged with the murder of Jonathan "Jon Jon" Chavis. While he was at-large between Feb. 17 — when the Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for his arrest — and his arrest Tuesday, Liles was considered armed and dangerous.

Liles was processed and placed into the Richmond County Jail Tuesday afternoon where he is being held without bond. He's scheduled to appear in District Court on March 3.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Liles has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for larceny, felony breaking and entering, eluding arrest and hit and run.

On Friday, Feb. 11, at 8:45 p.m., the Richmond County 9-1-1 Center received a call of a male being struck on Mill Road at South Street.

A patrol deputy arrived on the scene and began rendering first aid measures, according to a press release. The responding deputy found injuries inconsistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Investigators then determined that the case should be treated as a homicide.